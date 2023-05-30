U.S. marine killed by VAXX poison injections

US MARINE & FIREFIGHTER, JOSHUA FANTE UNEXPECTEDLY DIES - OHIO

"Last night we lost an amazing man, father, brother, husband and son. Josh was always the life of the party and could make anyone laugh. I had the pleasure of being with him for six plus years. We had so many amazing memories together and brought a beautiful son into the world ❤️ his laugh and smile were so contagious. He was a very hard working man, firefighter, veteran, and loved his Jeeps like no other. He always made sure everyone around him was taken care of. I will always make sure everyone knew how amazing of a guy Josh was. Case will know everything about you and share the same interest as you, I can tell already he will love Jeeps. I could go on and on about how amazing he was. Everyone knew it. Case will never forget who his father was ❤️We had our ups and downs but I could always rely on him for anything I needed. I love you forever Joshua Aaron Fanti, please watch over our beautiful son ❤️ I’m so blessed to have known you and loved you, you’re at peace now ❤️ Joshua Fanti

Please respect family as we are going through a hard time right now and if we forgot to tell you I apologize but arrangements will be posted when made ❤️"

Joshua Aaron Fanti

May 21, 1990 ~ January 22, 2023 (age 32)

Joshua Aaron Fanti, age 32, of Leroy Twp. passed away suddenly at Tripoint Medical Center, ER in Concord Twp. January 22, 2023. He was born May 21, 1990, in Ravenna, Ohio to Steven and Amy (West) Fanti.

He was a graduate of Riverside High School, Class of 2008. Upon graduation, Joshua proudly served in the U.S. Marines from 2008 to 2013 achieving the rank of Sergeant. After an Honorable Discharge, Joshua attended Ohio Technical College for diesel mechanics and had worked as a mechanic for Toyota and ODOT. He had an absolute passion for Jeeps and was active with Lake County Off Road. On his numerous off-road trips, he spent time either on the trails driving the course or fixing what he broke. Joshua’s passion for helping others brought him to serve as a fire fighter and EMT for Thompson and Montville fire departments. He found a true calling serving the communities and would drop everything for those who needed help. Joshua was also an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Thompson, Ohio where he previously served as Deacon and President.

Joshua is survived by his son, Case Fanti; wife, Courtney Fanti; mother, Amy (Glen) Vernick; brothers, Joel (Rachael) Fanti, Jacob Vernick; sister, Jessie (Matthew) DeLisle; grandparents, Art and Doris West, Paul (Andrea) Fanti, and Don and Lyn Vernick.

He was preceded in death by his father, Steven Fanti and grandmother, Nancy Fanti.

Family and friends will be received 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Sunday January 29, 2023, at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home 667 Mentor Avenue, Paines

