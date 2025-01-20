Inauguration Day, Biden Pardons Fauci, Bird Flu Vaccine Push, Methylene Blue, Stephen Davis, Frequency Healing - The RSB Show 1-20-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Inauguration Day, Biden Pardons Fauci, Bird Flu Vaccine Push, FDA Approvals Scrutinized, Methylene Blue, Long COVID Dismissal, Stephen Davis, NIKKI Device, Frequency Healing, Cell Tower Victory, Dartmouth Ends Vax Mandate and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/inauguration-day-biden-pardons-fauci-bird-flu-vaccine-push-fda-approvals-scrutinized-methylene-blue-long-covid-dismissal-stephen-davis-nikki-device-frequency-healing-cell-tower-victory-dartm/