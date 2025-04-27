2008 CBS report on conflict of interests in Vaccine industry. Would never be shown today

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 2008, CBS actually aired a report by Sharyl Attkisson exposing how top vaccine advocates received substantial funding from pharmaceutical companies—raising serious concerns about conflicts of interest in vaccine safety claims.
Can you imagine the MSM airing such a report today? 🤣
