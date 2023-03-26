BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
David Wilkerson call them out the false prophet by name
72 views • 03/26/2023

This video was recorded in Manhattan New York City USA. Pastor Wilkerson will cause some people to never come back to this church again. This is not a laughing matter. I mean it. There are some people in this body are involved in what I'm talking about. They have tapes and books is why I know that they are involved in what I want to expose. This morning with the help of the Holy Ghost I want to talk to you about reproach of the solemn assembly. You'll see it very clearly in Zephaniah 3. I'll give you time to find it. Okay? If you get to Haggai you have gone too far. Folks this is serious business and I pray that the Lord will give me the brokenness to preach it the way He wants it. Not out of arrogance but of brokenness before the Lord. Zephaniah 3:18  I will gather them that are sorrowful for the solemn assembly, who are of thee, to whom the reproach of it was a burden. Mirrored

end timefalse teachersrevivalspastor david wilkersen
