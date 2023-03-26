David Wilkerson call them out the false prophet by name

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video was recorded in Manhattan New York
City USA.
Pastor Wilkerson will cause some people to never come back to this church
again. This is not a laughing matter. I mean it. There are some people in this
body are involved in what I'm talking about. They have tapes and books is why I
know that they are involved in what I want to expose. This morning with the
help of the Holy Ghost I want to talk to you about reproach of the solemn
assembly. You'll see it very clearly in Zephaniah 3. I'll give you time to find
it. Okay? If you get to Haggai you have gone too far. Folks this is serious
business and I pray that the Lord will give me the brokenness to preach it the
way He wants it. Not out of arrogance but of brokenness before the Lord. Zephaniah
3:18 I will gather them that are
sorrowful for the solemn assembly, who are of thee, to whom the reproach of it
was a burden. Mirrored