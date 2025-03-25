Ukrainian armored vehicles with makeshift anti-drone protection were destroyed in the Sudzha District.

Adding, from yesterday:

Three Russian media employees killed in LPR

According to the head of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik, the journalist of the Izvestia International Information Center Alexander Fedorchak, as well as the cameraman of Zvezda Andrei Panov and the driver of the film crew Alexander Sirkeli were killed in the village of Mikhailovka.

The media workers died after a “targeted strike by two HIMARS missiles” in which the journalists were located.

And the usual suspects provided the intel.