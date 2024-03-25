1 Kings 8 The Dedication of the Temple

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1 Kings 8. In this chapter is the celebration and dedication ceremony for the temple. We read about the prayer of dedication that Solomon prayed. We also see the blessing that he gave over the people.
