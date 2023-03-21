© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In the Zaporizhia direction, RF fighters demonstrate incredible courage: the battle lasted almost two days, as a result, the Ukrainian nationalists were defeated - despite the numerical superiority.
"They practically wanted to encircle us. Both tanks and armored vehicles were abandoned," the commander of a motorized rifle company with the call sign "Dukat" told Izvestia correspondent Mary Badunts. However, the military destroyed three Ukrainian armored vehicles, and the fourth was also disabled.
According to RF fighters, Ukrainian fighters are required to "demonstrate some kind of offensive actions." However, in reality, the enemy's forces are exhausted to a minimum, so attempts to attack turn into shame.
Mirrored - December1991