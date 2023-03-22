BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THIS Fed program is STEP #1 to losing FINANCIAL CONTROL
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
174 views • 03/22/2023

Glenn Beck


March 21, 2023


Apparently the Federal Reserve has been developing a new digital payment system for years now. The program, called FedNow, is set to launch in just a few months, and the Fed’s handy-dandy explainer video shows exactly how this new system will slowly begin to steal financial control from YOU. This is just laying the groundwork, Glenn explains, for an eventual Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) which is why, he says, we MUST stop this IN ITS TRACKS.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWCWWdmUSa8

Keywords
fedfederal reservecontrolglenn beckfinancejulydigital currencycentral bank digital currencycbdcfednowdigital payment system
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy