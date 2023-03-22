THIS Fed program is STEP #1 to losing FINANCIAL CONTROL

Glenn Beck





March 21, 2023





Apparently the Federal Reserve has been developing a new digital payment system for years now. The program, called FedNow, is set to launch in just a few months, and the Fed’s handy-dandy explainer video shows exactly how this new system will slowly begin to steal financial control from YOU. This is just laying the groundwork, Glenn explains, for an eventual Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) which is why, he says, we MUST stop this IN ITS TRACKS.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWCWWdmUSa8