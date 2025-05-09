© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rafael Devers REFUSES to Play First Base | Red Sox Tensions Rise! ⚾🔥
Red Sox star Rafael Devers is standing his ground. After being told he'd be Boston's full-time DH, Devers is refusing to move to first base—even after Triston Casas' season-ending injury.
In this video, we break down Devers’ explosive comments, the Red Sox front office with Craig Breslow, and what this means for the future of Boston's lineup.
🔴 What’s next for the Red Sox?
⚾ Will this decision divide the clubhouse?
🎙️ Hear everything Devers said in his emotional statement.
