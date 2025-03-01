BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
New Wuhan "Bat Virus" Connected to the Blood Moon...?
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
163 followers
230 views • 6 months ago

Researchers in Wuhan, China have discovered a concerning "bat virus" that is similar to the stuff we had seen in 2020, and according to studies, this new one has been demonstrated to be able to infect human cells. Get ready for a deep dive into how to understand biblical astronomy and the things we should expect as the world witnesses not one but two significant blood moons in 2025...

BOOKS: 📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/ 📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/ 🎧Grab the Audiobook: https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com...

LINKS / SOCIAL: TikTok: / overcomebabylon Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon Instagram: / overcome.babylon Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram 🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy 🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6 ☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85 🌙 Biblical Calendar: https://overcomebabylon.com/5861 📦 Official Store: https://thedrybonesboutique.etsy.com

Keywords
prophecytribulationtroubleend timesrevelationcut offantichrist70gapprophecy updateabomination of desolationcovenantfulfilledblood moonamir tsarfatichuck misslerend times signsomengeneration2434490daniel 9 explainedbook of daniel explained70th week of daniel kjvskip heitzig
