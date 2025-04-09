THE REAL NATSOCS ☭ NNR

NNR will never understand the permutation of the FREDO MANEUVER VfB is pulling on him [unbeknownst to most, there was a CHARLOTTESVILLE PART DEUX occurring online...but it has been CURBSTOMPED by the TROGS, hence the kvetchup pouring out of NNR]: 🍅





So the dirtbags who sent their mob to brigade and report to Stripe, in an attempt to destroy that relationship because their three favorite scumbag streamers were demonetized, have struck again.





I was demonetized during their last attack, and it took several days of emailing with Odysee to get it reinstated—temporarily. Not only do I have nothing to do with this, I’m actually suffering the consequences of it.





Trying to blame me for their actions is a hollow farce. I don’t have the kind of audience that would engage in this behavior, even if I asked them to. That’s simply not my community, nor is it my approach to dealing with these kinds of issues. I still haven’t spoken to anyone at Stripe—ever—not even to manage my own accounts.





The assholes responsible for this either glow or are just shitbag cyber-terrorist scum. They have no business claiming to be “pro-White,” “WN,” or “NS” while actively sabotaging the ability of White content creators to provide for their White families. That’s fundamentally an anti-White act.





This makes far more sense when you understand that this isn’t just an organic reaction or a few butthurt streamers rallying their followers—there appears to be some federal government hand involved in this entire situation.





Someone NOT conversant on the actual situation opines:





It's not your fault, they attacked you, all they had to do was stay in their lane and make their own show.





Princess responds:





Exactly! Thank you B****a. They have been attacking me and Flood long before the recent bullshit storm, they started when I made "Friday Night Whites" and "Brown Tuber" felt threatened by this





https://x.com/RealNightNation/status/1910069352348471687





NNR STARTED THE TIME SLOT WARS 🕰 HE HAS NO ONE TO BLAME BUT HIMSELF





Source: https://x.com/C_A_N_S_T/status/1910104988388385135





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9qbj0x





It was a coordinated attack. The actual Rican/Mischling run telegram chats, and in their livestream chats instructions are given to raid the comment section and pin it on me. They have to scramble to get their narrative out there, so people don't figure out they caused it all.





SEETHE MOAR, PRINCESS 👑





Enjoy the thread reader:





Created a thread about this guy, Night Nation Review. He is a dedicated white nationalist streamer, and espouses National Socialist like beliefs toward Jews, Blacks, other non-whites and the LGBT community. We enjoy clipping him, others should do so.





https://twitter-thread.com/t/1572420291049017346