FEMA FCC 5G KILL GRID - TODD CALLENDER & DEB TAVARES - SGT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
StopTheCrime.net NEW
@StopTheCrime
Attorney Todd Callender and 5G smart city researcher Deb Tavares join me to discuss FEMA's October 4th emergency broadcast system "test", the 5G kill grid, DEWS and much more. Thanks for tuning in.
https://stopthecrime.net/StopTheCrime.net NEW @StopTheCrime 12K followers Join Follow Attorney Todd Callender and 5G smart city researcher Deb Tavares join me to discuss FEMA's October 4th emergency broadcast system "test", the 5G kill grid, DEWS and much more. Thanks for tuning in. https://stopthecrime.net/