Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Elon Musk | "In a Positive A.I. Future There Will Be No Shortage of Goods & Services. So It Won't Be Universal Basic Income, It Will Be Universal High Basic Income."
channel image
Thrivetime Show
1636 Subscribers
16 views
Published a month ago

Elon Musk | "In a Positive A.I. Future There Will Be No Shortage of Goods & Services. So It Won't Be Universal Basic Income, It Will Be Universal High Basic Income. You May Have Trouble Finding Meaning In Life." - Elon Musk

Discover the TRUTH About Elon Musk HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content


*********************************************************************************

Want to Protect Your Wealth? Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation, Central Bank Digital Currencies and the New Gold-Backed BRICS Currency by Scheduling a FREE Consultation with Beverly Hills Precious Metals At: www.BH-PM.com

*********************************************************************************

The ReAwaken America Tour Heads to the Home of Lockdowns, Motown (Detroit, Michigan) & It's Going to Be Profound (June 7th & 8th 2024)!!! Join General Flynn, Eric Trump & Team America Today! Request Tickets Today Via Text: 918-851-0102

*Request Tickets Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com

*Request Tickets Today Via Text At 918-851-0102

*Scholarship Tickets Are Available to Make This Event Affordable for Everyone


The ReAwaken America Tour Heads to the Home of Lockdowns, Motown (Detroit, Michigan) & It's Going to Be Profound (June 7th & 8th 2024) | Join General Flynn, Eric & Lara Trump, Kash Patel, Dr. Stella, Mel K & Team America | June 7-8 2024


*****************************************************************************

Request Tickets to the Detroit, Michigan June 7th & 8th 2024 ReAwaken Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com

*****************************************************************************

Join General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lindell, Dr. Mikovits, Julie Green, Dr. Peter McCullough, Jim Breuer, Dr. Immanuel, & Team America

Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102

*****************************************************************************

Keywords
elon muskthe great resetclay clarkthrivetime show

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket