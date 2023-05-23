Biden 'Discovers' Another $3 Billion For Ukraine!



Just when the nearly $50 billion wasted on Ukraine was about to run out...Biden discovered another $3 billion under his couch cushions to keep the war chugging along. Also today: US Supremes green-light more IRS spying powers.

