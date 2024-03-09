How to Have the Money to Eat Only Certified Organic Foods to Avoid Consuming 'Roundup'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video going over a handful of ways to make your wallet/purse happy so you can have extra money to commit to eating only certified organic foods so you don't put all the poisons sprayed on our food crops into your, your child(ren)'s, and/or your pets' bodies! See below for the items mentioned:
1. Self-employed? Get up to $32,220 in self-employment tax credit refunds under the very LIMITED-TIME SETC (Self-Employed Tax Credit) as described at: https://tinyurl.com/GetMySETC
and in the video at:
If you have SETC ?'s, contact either:
George Dubec:
561.777.3196
2. For some free energy-saving tips, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/10energySavers
To watch some great energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy videos, click-on: https://Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid
To see if we'd be a great fit, fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/offGridConsultation before leaving me a VM at my ofc. at 786.441.2727
3. To get $ back on many of your personal or business monthly recurring bills at NO upfront cost and ZERO risk, click-on "ENROLL NOW" at:
https://greensunshinepower.justviv.com
and watch the videos at:
https://youtube.com/@iLuvSavingMoney
If you have ?'s, contact my Viv sponsor, Joseph Birnie:
m: 201.937.3369
4. To be able to avoid consuming "Roundup" by growing your own food, click-on:
https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns
For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup . For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup. To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup, respectively.
If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:
tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,
and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 or, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975