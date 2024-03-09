BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to Have the Money to Eat Only Certified Organic Foods to Avoid Consuming 'Roundup'
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
52 followers
0
93 views • 03/09/2024

Video going over a handful of ways to make your wallet/purse happy so you can have extra money to commit to eating only certified organic foods so you don't put all the poisons sprayed on our food crops into your, your child(ren)'s, and/or your pets' bodies!   See below for the items mentioned:

1. Self-employed? Get up to $32,220 in self-employment tax credit refunds under the very LIMITED-TIME SETC (Self-Employed Tax Credit) as described at: https://tinyurl.com/GetMySETC

and in the video at:

https://Linktr.ee/DannyZen

If you have SETC ?'s, contact either:

George Dubec:

[email protected]

561.777.3196

2. For some free energy-saving tips, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/10energySavers

To watch some great energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy videos, click-on: https://Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid

To see if we'd be a great fit, fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/offGridConsultation before leaving me a VM at my ofc. at 786.441.2727

3. To get $ back on many of your personal or business monthly recurring bills at NO upfront cost and ZERO risk, click-on "ENROLL NOW" at:

https://greensunshinepower.justviv.com

and watch the videos at:

https://youtube.com/@iLuvSavingMoney

If you have ?'s, contact my Viv sponsor, Joseph Birnie:

[email protected]

m: 201.937.3369

4. To be able to avoid consuming "Roundup" by growing your own food, click-on:

https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns

For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup .  For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup.  To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup, respectively.

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 or, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975


Keywords
saving moneysaving on energy billsbest energy saving tipshow to avoid roundupwhy eat only organichow to avoid glyphosateself-employed tax credit
