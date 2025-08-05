BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🚨Cancer Is Preventable - But Our Lifestyle Is Making It Inevitable - Dr. Thomas Seyfried, a leading cancer researcher
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
1
1 month ago

🚨CANCER IS PREVENTABLE – BUT OUR LIFESTYLE IS MAKING IT INEVITABLE

Dr. Thomas Seyfried, a leading cancer researcher, delivers a blunt truth:

“We're doing everything possible to induce cancer with our diet and lifestyle."

➡️Higher blood sugar = faster tumor growth.

➡️Lower blood sugar = slower tumor growth. Undeniable.

According to Seyfried:

🔴 Cancer cells thrive on glucose & glutamine – starve them, and they weaken.

🔴 Water-only fasting + low-carb diet → nutritional ketosis, which makes tumors disappear slowly as the body dissolves them.

🔴 Keep mitochondria healthy with vigorous exercise, fasting, and avoiding processed carbs.

💬 Cancer doesn’t happen overnight. But if we stop feeding it, we can stop it from growing, the researcher summarizes.

