🚨CANCER IS PREVENTABLE – BUT OUR LIFESTYLE IS MAKING IT INEVITABLE
Dr. Thomas Seyfried, a leading cancer researcher, delivers a blunt truth:
“We're doing everything possible to induce cancer with our diet and lifestyle."
➡️Higher blood sugar = faster tumor growth.
➡️Lower blood sugar = slower tumor growth. Undeniable.
According to Seyfried:
🔴 Cancer cells thrive on glucose & glutamine – starve them, and they weaken.
🔴 Water-only fasting + low-carb diet → nutritional ketosis, which makes tumors disappear slowly as the body dissolves them.
🔴 Keep mitochondria healthy with vigorous exercise, fasting, and avoiding processed carbs.
💬 Cancer doesn’t happen overnight. But if we stop feeding it, we can stop it from growing, the researcher summarizes.