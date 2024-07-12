BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
should you wash your veggies in the shower
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
180 views • 10 months ago

Get instant access to our free library of resources: http://bit.ly/TGN_FREE-PASS


_________________


Michael Richards, better know as Kramer from Seinfeld, asked Marjory what is the most efficient way to wash your produce...


You were always taught to wash your produce, right? I get it, that's what I was taught too.


But, should you be doing this with your homegrown produce? Maybe. Maybe not. You just might be missing out and you didn't even know it! Watch this quick video to see what Marjory has to say about washing produce...uh, in the shower!? 🚿🛁


_________________


