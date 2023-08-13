BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Maverick News Plan To Battle Censorship
Maverick News
Maverick News
30 followers
Follow
17 views • 08/13/2023

Maverick News: The Plan To Battle Censorship.

Ongoing censorship has led to the Maverick News Channel losing its main news page on Facebook and being suspended on several occasions on Youtube.  Now Maverick News is collaborating with other independent and fast-growing online journalists, podcasters and social media influencers to form a new network. This new network will provide a support and distribtuion network for new and information programming that will run indpendentiy of social media platforms and will also provide cross streaming and cross promotion opporunities for participating members.

Kevin Michellizi host of "American in Crimea" explains in this video.


Please Support Our Journalism by donating to:

https://www.freedomreporters.com

or

https://www.maverickdoantionc.com


Please visit the Maverick News Website at:

https://www.mavericknews.ca

or

https://www.mavericknewschannel.com











Keywords
censorshipnewspolitics
