Qi Activation - What you've been told has been wrong... by Francesco Garripoli

Join Francesco Garri Garripoli in this series of insights from his new, third book “The Qi Effect.” Learn more at https://CommunityAwake.com about Qigong and meditation online Courses and the Wuji Mountain Sanctuary in Asheville, NC where Francesco transmits the Wuji Mountain Musings. Each episode explores topics of self-healing, Qigong, Meditation, Yoga, Tai Chi, and personal transformation in a joyful and Heart resonant way. Musing #104 looks at the idea of “Qi activation” and what it means to trust your Intuitive Mind. Learn more about Francesco’s online and live Courses at: https://www.communityawake.com/lp-courses/