X22 REPORT Ep. 3041a - Globalism Has Come To An End, You Are Witnessing The Rise Of The People’s Economy

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3041a - April 9, 2023
Globalism Has Come To An End, You Are Witnessing The Rise Of The People’s Economy
Trump and the patriots are now weakening the [CB] bank system. Globalism is dead and the [CB] is losing power because nations are dropping the Federal Reserver Note. As more and more nations do this the [CB]/[WEF] will not longer have power, this is the reason why they want IRS agents with weapons.
