Jeff & Erica - How Body Dx Itself After Vax 1Nov23

The Latest News with Jeff Rense and Erica Khan, November 1,2023How The Body Destroys Itself After Even One Injection - Dr. Michael Palmer's Superb Research -- November 1, 2023 -- The Jeff and Erica Research Hour -- Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan -- Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world! -- Recorded on November 1, 2023 -- For more programs: www.rense.com
Audio from *pointofattention* at:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yb4udSzt7iYS/
