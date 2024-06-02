BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

6/01/24 TRUMP FORCE 47! ACTION! Bilderberg, HIAS USAID $600 M+, IW Attack!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1242 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • 11 months ago

6/01/24 Trump Force 47 Launches to mount a MAGA base of Action-takers! Volunteer! Meanwhile, Bilderberg, this weekend, plots how to capture the West/USA with AI pre-crime Internet capture/lawfare. Also, InfoWars threatened with imminent shut down. Humanity is Awake and fighting back! We Are Free!

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

Trump Force 47! Volunteer!

https://trumpforce47.com/


Demand Mike Johnson Defund Jack Smith!

202-225-2777 direct line

202-225-3121 call your Rep!

https://billblasterapp.org/


TAKE ACTION!

https://causeofamerica.org/


Tim Pool Drops Laura Loomer Interview when she calls for Treason Prosecutions!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/tim-pool-abruptly-ends-live-stream-as-lara/


Bilderberg Attendees 2024:

https://www.bilderbergmeetings.org/meetings/meeting-2024/participants-2024

EU Commissioner, Ursula Van der Leyen:

https://bioplasticsnews.com/2022/03/18/ursula-von-der-leyen-fairy-tale/


Pressfortruth on scene at Bilderberg:

https://pressfortruth.ca/video-reports/


One day after Trump guilty verdict, Info Wars on Shutdown/Lockdown alert:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/feds-attempt-shut-down-infowars-tonight-alex-jones/


JJ Carrol's Documentary on The Biden Human Trafficking Mass Slavery Grift:

https://thisistreason.com/


Muslim Controlled Hamtramck, MI:

https://www.arabnews.com/node/2353861/world


Cartel Babylon Slavery is the true cost of your IPhone in mines in Africa:

https://www.walkfree.org/global-slavery-index/country-studies/democratic-republic-of-the-congo/


HIAS USAID Primer:

https://randoland.us/bill_breakdowns/refugee-revenue-hias-248-million-in-grants-under-biden/


Joshua Glover & Creation of Republican Party:

https://readersupportednews.org/pm-section/31-31/30323-the-amazing-saga-of-joshua-glover-the-fugitive-slave-act-the-republic


Joshua Trees Sacrificed for Solar Farm:

https://sierrawave.net/shadows-over-joshua-tree-sacrificing-nature-for-solar-power/



You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://locals.com/feed/21008/you-are-free-tv

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!


Keywords
ess60c60evoyouarefreetv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy