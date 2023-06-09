BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Southwestern Quinoa Salad
Health Ranger Store
Health Ranger StoreCheckmark Icon
607 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1504 views • 06/09/2023

Southwestern Quinoa Salad


Ingredients:

3/4 cup HRS Organic Quinoa, rinsed

1.5 cup water

1 can unsalted black beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup frozen/thawed corn

1/2 medium red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 cup HRS Organic Freeze-Dried Mango Pieces

1/4 cup onion, finely chopped

⅓ cup cilantro

Optional: Avocado


Dressing:

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

1 tsp. HRS Premium Manuka honey

2 tsp. chili powder

½ tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. HRS Pink Himalayan salt

1/4 tsp HRS Organic Ground Black pepper


Get the kit HERE!



1. Combine the quinoa and water in a medium pot. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce the heat. Let it simmer for 15 minutest.

2. Remove from heat and scoop it into a salad bowl. Let it cool while preparing for other ingredients.

3. Chop up the vegetables. Mix with quinoa.

4. Whisk together

5. Drizzle over the mixture and toss.

6. Refrigerate

Keywords
health benefitssaladorganicwellnessveggieseasy recipesouthwestern quinoa salad
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy