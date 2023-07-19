28-year-old nurse suffers vax poison induced cancer

https://twitter.com/David83823494/status/1680894950748168192

Elizabeth Emory

January 7, 2021

"Today I saw our beautiful little girl and got my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine 🎀💉

Overall, a great day 😊"

February 6, 2021

"I have been diagnosed with Burkitt’s non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. I am also nearing 25 weeks pregnant. What should be the best time in my family and I’s life, a time when I was told I’d be glowing, has become unimaginably scary and ugly. I’m not sharing this for pity or any other reason except that I need all the love, support, good vibes, positivity, prayer, or whatever it is you believe in from any person this post may reach. Whether I’ve met you once and we somehow ended up social media friends or I’ve known you my entire life... Me, my husband, and our little baby girl need you.

So far our girl is strong! She’s thriving in her own little cancer free cushion inside of me. Let’s keep it that way.

As for me I have started an aggressive chemotherapy regimen as of today that will hopefully cure me of this nightmare and bring me back to being the thriving 28 year old mom, wife, nurse, friend, dog momma that I was just a few weeks ago. I have bags outside my body that are keeping my kidneys functioning and special lines and tubes to give me all the treatments I will need. I am flowing with hope and strength!

I don’t have too much to say or answers for everything, since every day we learn more and are taking this one minute at a time.

But two things: 1) LISTEN TO YOUR BODY! I’ve always been a firm believer in “gut feelings”. I use and trust it in my job as a nurse every night but I also know to trust for myself. If you don’t feel good, advocate until you get the attention and answers and relief you need and deserve. You know yourself better than anyone! And 2) WEAR A MASK, socially distance, get a COVID vaccine if you can, follow the guidelines the experts have in place! Yes, you’re over it, how COVID has made the last year suck but let me tell you what sucks more... being in a hospital for the foreseeable future knowing I can’t see, touch, talk to anyone at a time when I need them the most. Having to keep a mask on when anyone enters my room and also knowing the outside world just became even more dangerous for me when I do get to breath my first breath of air outside the hospital, makes this extremely important for me to say.

I am in INCREDIBLE hands at Yale New Haven Hospital and also received swift and compassionate care from my Middlesex Hospital family.

So get started doing what you have to do to lend me any free ounce of strength you have to give - I appreciate you all. Xoxo ♥️"

