June 24 Webinar Introduction - Super Soldiers and Ascended Masters
High Hopes
High Hopes
28 views • 06/27/2023

Michael Salla


June 26, 2023


On June 24th Dr. Michael Salla presented compelling historical and contemporary evidence surrounding the disclosure of Supersoldiers and highly evolved spiritual beings described as Ascended Masters. This is an introduction to that presentation.


For full access visit Vimeo or Crowdcast


Vimeo version (without Q&A): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/supersoldiersascension


Crowdcast version (includes Q&A):

https://www.crowdcast.io/c/supersoldiersascendedmasters


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8xNDC5rSQ8

Keywords
ascended masterssuper soldiersexopoliticsmichael salla
