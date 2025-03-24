BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Gaza & Middle East News Current Situation March 23rd Arabic News Channels Broadcasts 3-23-25
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1059 followers
0
64 views • 5 months ago

Gaza & Middle East News Current Situation March 23rd Arabic News Channels Broadcasts 3-23-25

Alghad TV - قناة الغد

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QBJtRkl4xOI

Israeli shelling destroys homes of citizens and tents of displaced people in Gaza


Alghad TV - قناة ا

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JIMKI0BpUGw

تفاصيل اغتيال القيادي بحركة حماس إسماعيل برهوم وابن شقيقه في مجمع ناصر الطبي

Details of the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Barhoum and his nephew at the Nasser Medical Complex


AlHadath الحدث

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DJLY4g6Tnk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_9y4iLB5Oc&t


الأخبار الليلة | تصعيد إسرائيلي في غزة لاحتلال القطاع.. والجيش السوداني يفتح الطرق الرئيسية بالخرطوم

News Tonight / Israeli escalation in Gaza to occupy the Strip.. The Sudanese army opens the main roads in Khartoum

Keywords
iranisraelpalestineegyptgenocidesyriagazalebanonmilitaryindustrialcomplexceasefireforeignpolicysyriawarnatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarsgazawarfreepalestinepalestinewarisraelhamaswar
