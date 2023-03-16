Martin Armstrong - Federal Reserve Only Raising Rates for WWIII

Inflation began rising from January 2020. Why did the Fed wait until 2022 to begin raising rates? Simply because the Fed KNOWS the most significant fact in driving inflation historically is ALWAYS war! Remember WWI, WWII, Korean War, & Vietnam? As soon as the Ukraine War began, that is when the Fed raised rates and there is NO WAY Powell will ever even mention war because he cannot criticize this insane Biden Administration. The Fed will not publically criticize the administration or Congress which controls the fiscal policy. This Ukrainian War has been instigated by the Neocons, directed by the Neocons who have infiltrated the Biden Administration, and now are fully in control of US foreign policy acting unconstitutionally. They have waged this war against Russia with no end in sight, and no intention of ever engaging in any peace negotiations, and should be called before Congress and held accountable for the FIRST TIME in more than 30 years of endless wars.

Russia invades Ukraine on February 24, 2022.



Fed began raising rates March 17, 2022 (Level 0.25-0.50).

