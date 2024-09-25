Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 25, 2024 – Court orders InfoWars AUCTIONED OFF as lawfare goes NUCLEAR to silence free speech

- InfoWars ordered LIQUIDATED by court order in effort to silence Alex Jones

- Why Infowars transcends any studio assets or intellectual property

- Special report on Alex Jones and the #InfoWars crew

- Huge escalations in the Middle East as #Hezbollah bombs Israeli military base

- Hezbollah unveils Fadi-3 rockets with greater range and explosive potential

- Special report: God does NOT save #Israel - God destroys Israel and all other nations

- Details on the Book of Revelation and 7 comet impacts

- Interview with Jason Fyk on government #censorship collusion

- Interview with Gerald Celente on financial Armageddon

- Sermon #059 - Revelation Ch 13 - 16 - The Seven Trumpets and Seven Bowls describe the SAME SEVEN COMET IMPACTS that destroy all nations





