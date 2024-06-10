Are Nerves What You Have Been Told?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Understanding the Electrical Nature of Our Nervous System
In this episode of the Reality of Health Podcast, we'll explore a unique perspective on the human nervous system and its electrical properties. From CPR and electrical conduction to the role of electrolytes and good nutrition, discover how our bodies function as electrical beings. We'll discuss the theories of Dr. Harold Hilleman, the importance of structured water and protein, and practical tips on maintaining nerve health. Learn about the significance of good EMF frequencies and how to detoxify your body effectively.
00:00 Introduction to the Reality of Health Podcast
00:21 Understanding the Nervous System
00:39 The Role of Electricity in the Human Body
01:18 Nerve Impulses and Synapses
02:40 Dr. Harold Hilleman's Contributions
04:20 Nerve Coating and Toxins
05:30 Sources of Electricity for the Body
07:13 Challenging the Mitochondria Theory
09:28 The Importance of Water and Minerals
10:53 Detox Protocols and Final Thoughts