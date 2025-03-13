BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
OCCULT, CHILD TRAFFICKING, EPSTEIN, NASA AND SRA SURVIVOR TELLS ALL 🔞 CALI SHAI BERGANDI
E M M A ✨ K A T H E R I N E - 🚨“My father was a serial killer, a grave digger & transporter of human remains for the cult… He would refer to it as the ‘fruit business’… I was taken to Ocean Spray & Dole Citrus plants as a child…


They would juice & process human remains in their facilities & on their equipment…” - Satanic Ritual Abuse, MK ULTRA & Child Sex Trafficking Survivor, Cali Shai Bergandi🚨


🎙️FULL EPISODE LINKS:


🔗YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/wv6BJTplaug?si=O9evwuKS-ATUIo-q


🔗RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/v348nsn-s2e3-cali-shai-bergandi-p1-occult-child-trafficking-epstein-nasa-and-sra-su.html


Source: https://x.com/TheEmmapreneur/status/1899928526616240543

