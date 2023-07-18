HERE IS SOME MOB ( MARK OF THE BEAST ) CRAP IF THERE EVER WAS ANY, WE LIVE IN HELL !!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I am really beginning to think life as we know it is hell. Maybe not the dungeon but at least the lobby. "It's convenient". My ass it is. I know most will not wake up, and that is scary to those of us who have.
Pay with your palm at Whole Foods Market. A mark in your hand. How is it people cannot make that connection ? How is it they do not care ? How is it many so called "Christians" cannot see it ?
