Human Origins & Is the World Affected by Good, Bad or Neutral Aliens Jean Broida - Part 1 of 2

Part 1 of 2. Jean Broida has joined our Meetup before and this time, on Star Wars Day- May the 4th be with you LOL...!! 2024, she talked about her ET hypothesis and the sources which have led her to her current views on UFOs and ETs. Her influences are the Sumerian scrolls with the writings about humans being engineered to mine for gold. Jean was kind to preview my, BRIAN RUHE'S ET HYPOTHESIS AND SOURCES at https://www.bitchute.com/video/bIHm9cPFvY2d/ so we compared notes on these biggest issues in the world and out of this world.





Jean is a life-long UFO researcher; parapsychologist; professional mystic / tarot reader / astrologer; educator; professional presenter with an undergraduate degrees in education, psychology, and language; and an investigative journalist of more than a thousand published articles that expose political cover-ups and occult secrets.





Read Jean's book to find out why you must be crazy not to believe in UFOs!

"Unknown Objects – The Top Ten U.S. UFO Cases"





https://www.amazon.com/OBJECTS-Top-Ten-U-S-Cases-ebook/dp/B07HL7HWCY/ref=sr_1_1?s=digital-text&ie=UTF8&qid=1538165183&sr=1-1&keywords=Unknown+Objects





Jean has a Masters of Science degree and works full-time training AI machine models to write better search engine answers for one of the monstrous global tech giants. In her spare time, Jean loves to trade stocks, options, and cryptocurrencies. She co-hosts the online paranormal news 'n' views vodcast "TABOO TOPICS WITH JEAN BROIDA AND STAN MURRAY" on Monday nights at 7pm Pacific (10pm Eastern) to explore paranormal subjects that range from UFOs/UAPs to crop circles to government conspiracies about human origin - and so much more! Email jeanbroida-at-yahoodotcom for more information or to share ideas and experiences.





Jean's past videos with us, are on our Meetup channel at:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/es76TdgdDJIs/

How Our Governmetns are Controlled by Aliens

and

Alien Communication: Crop Circle Clues, with Jean Broida

and

The Official E.T. Narrative - Jean Broida - Part 1 of 3





