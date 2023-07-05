Dauntless BJJ Presents The Sachetti Brothers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Professor Allen J. Sachetti is a 4th Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Luiz Palhares who had 2 sons Joshua & Caleb. To his great honor he presents some of his son's competitions here in live Submission Grappling. Their school is Dauntless Brazilian JIu-Jitsu & MMA located in Newark Delaware at www.fightdrive.com