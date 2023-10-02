BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TRANSGENDER Says He is a Woman, and his friends agree. Matt doesnt see it that way.
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
98 views • 10/02/2023

MATT WALSH  |  The Transgender can not define what is a woman. How many times have we seen this repeated? It almost seems universal in this genre. 


He seems confused and relies on his friends to affirm his gender. But he cant define what a woman is. He says its a social issue. 

Its so sad. really. Vivek Ramaswamy says it is a mental disease. Do you agree?

With all the drugs (including atrazine) they are putting in the water, even scientific evidence shows that a frog in a pond saturated with chemicals changed gender, it is no wonder an increasing number of the populous cant figure out what their gender is. Tragic.

* * *

Robert F Kennedy Jr: “There is Atrazine throughout our water supply & if you in a lab put Atrazine in a tank full of frogs it will feminize every frog in there”

Alex Jones said it: “I don’t like them putting chemicals in the water that turn the freakin' frogs gay”

https://x.com/DiedSuddenly_/status/1708701635352957404?s=20

Keywords
transgendergender identitymatt walshwhat is a woman
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy