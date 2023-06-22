© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“No One Would Believe It”: Tim Ballard Says About a Recent Child Trafficking Case in Ukraine
“I did a case last year and I hope we can talk about it at some point. It started in Ukraine. If I told that story and there weren’t cameras rolling, no one would believe it. No one would believe what happened to us and what we did.”
source:
https://rumble.com/v2vj582-no-one-would-believe-it-tim-ballard-says-about-a-recent-child-trafficking-c.html