What Do The Beatitudes Really Mean?

This is our Understanding the Scriptures segment, we are in the gospel of Matthew.We are going to start chapter 5, Dave, and I want to go back and read the last verse in chapter 4, because it just seems to lead into what we are going to do.So, this is Matthew 4, verse 25, and then we will pick up with Matthew chapter 5.“And there followed him great multitudes of people from Galilee, and from Decapolis, and from Jerusalem, and from Judea, and from beyond Jordan.”Matthew 5, verse 1:“And seeing the multitudes, he went up into a mountain: and when he was set, his disciples came unto him.And He opened His mouth, and taught them saying, Blessed are the poor in spirit:for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”Now Dave, these are obviously, the Beatitudes, let’s take a look at them one by one.





