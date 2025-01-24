Advocacy Positions of the Alliance for Natural Health

In a groundbreaking interview with Jonathan Emord and Dr. Robert Verkerk by Mike Adams, the Alliance for Natural Health reveals its mission to restore freedom of access to natural health solutions and free speech for companies offering them. Did you know clinical care only impacts 16% of health outcomes? The rest? Human behavior and access to truthful information.





The ANH is fighting to end censorship of nutrient-disease claims, empowering YOU to make informed choices. With the FDA Modernization Act and the collapse of the Chevron Doctrine, the door is open for change.





#HealthFreedom #NaturalHealth #ANHAdvocacy #NutritionRevolution #FDAReform #MikeAdams #JonathanEmord #RobertVerkerk #WellnessWarriors









🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport