"CDC Report Says 1 In 3 Teen Girls Now Consider Suicide"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
22 followers
51 views • 04/30/2023

A much delayed CDC report was released in early 2023, and it said 1 in 3 teen girls are now considering suicide.  A 60% increase of girls said they have thought about suicide from just a decade ago.  Also, 1in 3 teen girls say they feel persistently sad or hopeless.  This is happening when women are doing much better than men in some crucial career areas, outnumbering men at colleges and in the workplace.  Women have greater representation in politics and sports, and they have the freedom to pursue careers and not feel pressured in marriage, children, and domestic shackles.  So if this is all true, why are one-third of teen girls wanting to commit suicide.  Here's my latest video report on the shocking CDC report on teen girl suicide. 

Keywords
feminismcdc study1 in 3 teen girls have thought of suicidegirls are persistently sad or hopeless60 percent of girls have thoughts of suicideteen boy suicidelgbtq suicidesmore opportunities for girlswomen outnumber men at collegeswomen outnumber men in the workplacegirls have ongoing and extreme distressradical left teacherstaught not to have stereotypes about how girls and boys should act likegirls being bulliedanxiety about the covid lockdownsanxiety over climate changefamily abusegirls using more lethal means of suicide
