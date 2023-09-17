Mercilessly, heavy Russian artillery packages pounded Ukrainian positions on Robotino

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heavy artillery packages from the crews of combat vehicles of the heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A "Solntsepek" and BM-21 Grad MLRS, pounded the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Robotino circle, Zaporozhye region. The shelling by the Russian Armed Forces practically incapacitated more victims of Ukrainian soldiers even in their hiding places and material losses increase.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY