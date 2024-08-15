BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Demystifying Decentralization Podcast #5: The Modern Homesteader Event Hub
the Web Pioneer
the Web Pioneer
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 9 months ago

This episode is all about local Event Hubs where people can come to get goods at a market, take in Workshops, get access to local Natural Health practitioners and products, enjoy good local food on site and enjoy some Entertainment on stage. I explain this 5-Pillar Hub system in fair detail to show how this IS the main way local Decentralized economy gets to plug-in to such a Hub. This episode is the culmination of months of work on this subject and is foundational to this Demystifying Decentralization Podcast series. This is also a very real turn key local business model YOU can participate in or form yourself. There will be future episodes that expand on each of the elements of a good Event Hub so stay tuned and enjoy.

Keywords
nutritionfooddiypreppersfarminghomesteadersentrepreneursculturetradeorganicwritersinventorsengineersbarterdecentralizationartistscreatorsarchitectshubsbuildersparallelhealersworkshopsinstructorsdesigners
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy