Will Biden let YOUR tax money BAIL OUT striking California writers & actors?
High Hopes
3282 followers
57 views • 09/21/2023

Glenn Beck


Sep 20, 2023


California is already struggling to pay its unemployment insurance and has been taking out federal loans — aka YOUR tax dollars — to pay unemployed residents. Now, California's legislature has passed a bill that would give striking writers, actors, and other union members unemployment insurance. Glenn warns that this ridiculous system would practically allow people to strike forever on YOUR dime. Is the Biden administration okay with this? Because if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs this bill, the state will probably ask for a lot more money from the federal government. Will your tax dollar pay for the unions? And even worse ... will your tax dollar bail out California's far-left welfare state?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wn47O73rr50

Keywords
californiapresidentbidengovernorfar leftgavin newsomglenn beckunionwritersactorswelfare stateunemployedstrikesbail outunemployment insurancetax moneyfederal loans
