🌊 Managing Nutrients In Changing Seasons: Insight Into Dairy Farming 🐄💧
8 views • 08/23/2023

Do you know how dairy farming work in nutrient management?

If not, then let’s explore it with Tara Vander Dussen and Natalie Kovarik.

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3Y9N3pX

❄️ Winter vs. Summer: Water usage shifts with the seasons. In winter, more water remains, diluting nutrient percentages.

🌞 Summer Concentration: Come summer, we pump the lagoon, leading to a nutrient-rich concentrate.

🔄 Seasonal Adjustments: We monitor nutrient availability year-round, accounting for variations in management styles.

🎙️ Join the Conversation: Explore the nuances of dairy farming and nutrient management. Link in bio/description. 🌿🥛

dairy farminglivestock mangementagriculture and ranching
