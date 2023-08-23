🌊 Managing Nutrients In Changing Seasons: Insight Into Dairy Farming 🐄💧

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do you know how dairy farming work in nutrient management?
If not, then let’s explore it with Tara Vander Dussen and Natalie Kovarik.
🎙️ https://bit.ly/3Y9N3pX
❄️ Winter vs. Summer: Water usage shifts with the seasons. In winter, more water remains, diluting nutrient percentages.
🌞 Summer Concentration: Come summer, we pump the lagoon, leading to a nutrient-rich concentrate.
🔄 Seasonal Adjustments: We monitor nutrient availability year-round, accounting for variations in management styles.
🎙️ Join the Conversation: Explore the nuances of dairy farming and nutrient management. Link in bio/description. 🌿🥛