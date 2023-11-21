Snapshots & Sound Bites

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Orchestra Pit Theory
* Always measure how much you should care about something by the left’s over-reaction.
* If the libs in the media start losing their sh!t, be concerned and excited about it.
* Why are they afraid/melting down?
* Power is the only thing they care about.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 21 November 2023
https://bongino.com/ep-2135-another-epic-media-meltdown-explains-where-we-really-stand