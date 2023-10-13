Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations announced the end of the Armed Forces of Ukraine counter-attack and the beginning of the Russian offensive:

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djUMHvGDwhc)

"For several days now, Russian troops have switched to active combat operations along almost the entire front line. Thus, the so-called Ukrainian counter-offensive can be considered completed. Its price, unfortunately, was tens of thousands of recruits mobilized by the Kyiv regime, most of whom did not want to fight. Lucky were those who found the opportunity to surrender and remained alive. Well, hundreds of units of destroyed Western equipment - the Kiev regime cannot boast of anything else during these four months. However, our Western colleagues, instead of putting an end to this massacre, continue to feed him weapons, like a drug to a drug addict. Thus prolonging his agony.

Their task, through the hands of Ukraine, is to inflict as much damage on Russia as possible, and also to make the territory of Ukraine as uninhabitable as possible. This is despite the fact that Ukraine and the Ukrainians were never threatened and are not threatened. That Ukraine that lives in peace with its neighbors and respects the rights of all its citizens. They discriminate them. Such a Ukraine had and still has a future. The criminal neo-Nazi regime of Zelensky, which has formed an internal tyranny, does not have it."