© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2iuf732015
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Congressman George Santos: Miles Guo is a prisoner of the CCP in the United States! Free Miles Guo Now! I will have a massive, amazing announcement this week!
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】桑托斯众议员：郭文贵先生是中共关在美国的囚犯！立刻释放郭文贵先生！本周我将会有一个重量级的、惊人的事情要宣布！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平