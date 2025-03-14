Jordan Peterson, “Woke”, Mel’s Guns, Prison Complex, Sam Tripoli, RFK & the Bear, Jo Cox, “Seed of the Serpent”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2025-03-13 Marky-Mark False Flags
Topic links:
* The traps of “social networking” like “Instagram”.
* “Security” vs. utility.
* Jordan Peterson uses Karl Jung to brag about the Catholic Church.
* “Reset”, “Woke” and Transjenga.
* Marky-Mark connects Rome to false flags.
* Michael Pena the Christian Scientist.
* Donald Trump will get Mel Gibson his guns back.
* How Lord Protector Johnny will “reset” the In-Justice System.
* British far-Left judges compound muslim “migrant” crimes by using any ridiculous excuse to not deport them (which is the wrong answer anyway).
* Nigel Farage: incompetent or malevolent?
* Russia has dropped the Mother of All Bombs on Ukraine!!!
* The CGI fake war they are capable of is frightening.
* Orthodox Sam Tripoli says Israel is assassinating U.S. politicians.
* Jimmy Dore, Mikki Willis and Judy Mikovits are tools of Big Pharma.
* Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. says “flu shot can give you coronahoax”.
* Kyle Dunnigan, RFK 2 and the bear.
* James Delingpole on Alex Jones in 2011.
* Richard D. Hall ASSURES you that MP “Jo” Cox IS DEAD!
* Is Alex Jones Bill Hicks?
* Dustin Nemos and the “seed of the Serpent”: DEBUNKED.
* Kanye West is a heavily-scripted puppet.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
>
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
>
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
>
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
>
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
>
UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
All of John Paul’s
links:
https://linktr.ee/johnpaulharkins