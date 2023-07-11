CrossTalk: Shape Shifters On A Plane? Woman FREAKS OUT Mid Flight, What Did She See?

Cross Talk News





July 10, 2023





Tonight on CrossTalk at Night, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, and Patrick Howley discuss the alleged shape shifting incident on a recent flight, and the great response to Jim Caveziel’s Sound of Freedom movie, exposing the horrors of child sex trafficking.





