The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Never Forget Whose You Are

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

As believers we have a blood covenant with the creator of the Universe. That means that he is obligated to guide our steps, protect us, provide us, and keep every biblical promise. Though circumstances will arise, he has equipped every believer with everything we need to be more than conquerors through Christ.

So in other words: "We got this." Let's Rock!

Video credits:

God's ways vs Man's ways | A funny Animation

All Christian Videos

https://www.youtube.com/@AllChristianVideos

Disciple: Worship Conspiracy

@ Apple Music - https://amzn.to/3XF6Flz

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3XFD5wd

Disciple

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn6CKmdI5orXevfnF9_qlcQ

4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily

On US Sports Radio!

http://www.USSportsRadio.net