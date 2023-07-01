© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHISTLEBLOWERS 6.24.23: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy EP2
纳吉布在他简短的演讲中，拼凑虚假叙述，强调可能由飞机上的某人故意操作，来转移视线！
Najib pieced together a false narrative, emphasizing that someone on the plane may have deliberately operated it to divert attention!
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #LFATV
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
