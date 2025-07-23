Malcolm-Jamal Warner, 54, died Sunday while swimming in Costa Rica. A bystander with no prior connection to the actor jumped in to save him and is now in critical condition. Rescuers performed CPR for 20 minutes before declaring Warner dead; an autopsy lists “accidental asphyxiation by submersion.” His body has since been released to the family.

Speculation:

Warner was woke and took all of the mandated poison injections to remain on The Resident. Cardiac damage from the poison injections—myocarditis, micro-clotting—would have reduced his blood-oxygen capacity and left him vulnerable the moment the current tugged. A sudden arrhythmia or clot likely rendered him unconscious; the current merely carried away a man whose heart had already been compromised.